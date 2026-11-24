The Supreme Court on Friday set December 9 deadline for the Gautam Buddh Nagar police and district authorities to remove encroachments from vacant Unitech housing plots in Noida, after police informed the court about lack of cooperation from Noida authority officials in sharing information about encroachments and stone pelting during a visit to an encroached site.

Unitech’s Amber and Burgundy projects envisage 817 apartments across seven towers each, while the Willows project has received approval for 397 bungalow plots. (Burhaan Kinu/HT Photo) more less

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A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan said, “By December 9, all encroachments must be removed,” continuing its earlier order of October 14 directing the removal of all encroachments on plots allotted to Unitech Group in sectors 96, 97 and 98 in Noida.

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Pursuant to the last order, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police filed an affidavit stating that for timely compliance with the court’s order, the NOIDA authority must inform the police about the actual particulars of the encroached land for effective action. Advocate Harish Pandey, appearing for the Noida Commissionerate, stated that the police team faced stone pelting during their visit to a site and that effective action cannot be undertaken unless details of encroachers are shared.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Encroachment drive carried out in green belt, 500 sq m cleared Supreme Court tells police not to be deterred by stone pelting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Encroachment drive carried out in green belt, 500 sq m cleared Supreme Court tells police not to be deterred by stone pelting {{/usCountry}}

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“You are the police. You should not be deterred by pelting of stones,” the bench said. The police stated in its affidavit that pursuant to the October 14 order, it reminded the Noida development authority twice to provide details such as the area of encroached land, demarcation of plots, and details of encroachers. However, no information was forthcoming.

The October 14 order was issued to the Noida chief executive officer (CEO), police commissioner and district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar after the government-appointed Board managing Unitech Group informed the court about encroachments on specific plots in Noida. “This is something very serious. And if the encroachment continues, it will be difficult one fine day to remove the encroachment all of a sudden,” the order stated.

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The Board was directed to supply a list of properties under encroachment to the NOIDA authority. The Board informed that an entire village named “Maya Nagar” was part of the encroachments in sectors 96, 97 and 98, and that pending their removal, it found it difficult to proceed with construction work.

“We direct the police commissioner, Gautam Buddh Nagar, CEO Noida and the district magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar to ensure that each and every encroachment on these plots is removed at the earliest... The encroachment should not hamper the further progress, insofar as the construction work which is to commence is concerned. The police administration is to act immediately,” the bench had said.

Also read: Traders’ protest forces PMC to halt encroachment drive

Encroachments have stalled construction across three Unitech projects

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The order was passed in a batch of pending petitions filed by homebuyers of Unitech housing projects who have been waiting over a decade to get possession of their flats. Unitech’s former promoters — Sanjay and Ajay Chandra — are accused of cheating thousands of homebuyers and laundering the money deposited in these projects to undisclosed foreign tax havens, for which they are facing probe by the Delhi Police, Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate.

In 2020, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) decided to take control of the company and appointed a Board of Directors to complete the projects, involving more than 12,000 homebuyers.

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The Unitech projects at sectors 96, 97 and 98 — Amber, Burgundy and Willows — offer a mix of luxury group housing residential towers and bungalows. The three projects together cater to 5,586 homebuyers. The Amber and Burgundy tower projects envisage the construction of over 800 apartments across an area of 164 acres spread over the three sectors. While construction on these projects is incomplete, the Amber project will have seven towers and 422 apartments, and Burgundy will have seven towers with 395 apartments.

The land-owning agency NOIDA approved the revised plans for the construction of the two partially complete projects in 2024. About 638 homebuyers in these two projects are awaiting possession of their flats. The building plans for the Willows project too have got NOIDA’s clearance with a proposed design for 397 bungalow plots.

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Also read: No inch of encroached space will be spared, daily drives for 2 months: PMC chief

ED, police pursuing multiple cases against former Unitech promoters

The Chandra brothers, along with their father Ramesh Chandra and Sanjay’s wife Preeti Chandra, are the main accused in the money laundering probe involving estimated proceeds of crime worth over ₹7,000 crore, of which the ED has claimed to have attached assets worth ₹2,600 crore to date.

Besides, the Unitech promoters are also facing prosecution in 63 cases probed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police where charge sheets have been filed and trial is yet to commence, although they were arrested in the case in 2017.

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A forensic audit of the Unitech group found that the erstwhile directors — Sanjay and Ajay Chandra — had laundered ₹13,000 crore which remains completely “untapped” and should be included in the pool of funds available for the Board to complete the construction work, the Board submitted to the top court. Last month, the court hinted at fast-tracking the criminal cases against Unitech directors to ensure the proceeds of crime attached by the ED can be made available for the completion of the pending projects.

Also read: High court land encroachment: HC orders security picket, summons Jammu DC

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Following their arrest, the Board submitted a plan to the top court in 2021, promising to deliver 15,000 residential units within two years. In the past, the Board submitted that if projected recoveries from various sources, including homebuyers, are made available, a sum of ₹16,970 crore will be available for the completion of the projects.