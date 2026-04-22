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SC sets aside Delhi HC verdict asking Centre to vacate residential premises at Sujan Singh Park

SC sets aside Delhi HC verdict asking Centre to vacate residential premises at Sujan Singh Park

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 07:19 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a Delhi High Court verdict asking the Centre to evict residential premises at the posh Sujan Singh Park in the national capital.

SC sets aside Delhi HC verdict asking Centre to vacate residential premises at Sujan Singh Park

Setting aside the High Court verdict, a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra held that the central government's occupation of residential premises at Sujan Singh Park is not governed by the DRC Act but is instead regulated exclusively by the terms of a government grant dating back to 1945.

It also upheld the supremacy of the Government Grants Act, 1895 over the Delhi Rent Control Act of 1958 in the present case.

"In view of our categorical finding that the DRC Act has no manner of application to the present lis, the very foundation upon which the learned ARC assumed jurisdiction to entertain the eviction suit by the respondent stands eroded.

"The eviction proceedings, having been instituted, entertained and decided under a statutory regime alien to the legal character of the relationship between the parties, are thus vitiated at their inception. The High Court, in affirming the said course on the premise that the respondent would otherwise be left without a remedy, with respect, misdirected itself," Justice Mishra, who authored the verdict, said.

Under a clause of the allotment letter, the central government reserved the right to have 50 per cent of the flats leased to its officials at a "fair rent".

Over time, the government occupied several flats, servant quarters, and garages. In 1991, respondent Sir Sobha Singh and Sons filed an eviction petition alleging the government had defaulted on rent payments between 1989 and 1991.

Both the Additional Rent Controller and the Rent Control Tribunal ruled against the Centre, a view later affirmed by the Delhi High Court in 2020.

The core question before the top court was whether the government's occupation was a conventional landlord-tenant relationship under the DRC Act or a sovereign arrangement protected by the Government Grants Act.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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