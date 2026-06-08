New Delhi: In a span of five days, south Delhi witnessed two tragedies that killed at least 28people: a building collapse in Saidulajab on May 30 and a fire at a bed-and-breakfast facility in Hauz Rani on June 3. Both places were operating illegally, with the residential properties being misused for non-residential purposes. SC sought crackdown on property misuse; survey still underway in Delhi

This, just weeks after the Supreme Court’s directions on March 25 to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the rampant conversion of residential premises for commercial purposes.

On April 20 then, the MCD directed the deputy commissioners of all 12 zones to complete identifying the illegal properties within a week. “All zonal deputy commissioners are directed to undertake a comprehensive and time-bound exercise to identify areas demarcated exclusively for residential use but being misused for residential purposes,” said the order.

The scope of the exercise was expected to include all residential colonies, including unauthorised and regularised, as well as group housing societies and pockets that may technically fall outside the administrative limits but are geographically situated within the MCD areas.

However, a month and a half later, identifying such properties remains an ongoing exercise. “There are more than five million buildings in Delhi with around 1,799 unauthorised colonies. The scale of the problem is such that it cannot be tackled in a short span of time. We are taking a series of demolition and sealing actions against fresh contractions,” an official explained.

HT reached out to the MCD for comment over the survey but did not receive a response till the time of going to press.

Sanjay Bhargava, who heads the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, alleged that the MCD has focused only on “superficial actions”.

“Delhi needs concrete action against the illegalities. Floors are illegally being added even in places like Chandni Chowk in broad daylight. Superficial action in isolation will not work,” he added.

Rejimon CK from Dwarka Forum, an association of Dwarka residents, said: “Over 75% of Delhi’s buildings do not comply with the master plan, by-laws, fire or parking norms. Even after the apex court order, no action has been taken.”

The enforcement actions across the cities originate from the Supreme Court proceedings in Loganathan vs State of Tamil Nadu & Ors, when on March 25, the court took serious note of unauthorised constructions and the growing trend of using residential properties for commercial purposes, observing that such violations reflect systemic lapses within municipal administration.

Importantly, the court expanded the issue beyond a single case and directed all municipal corporations in all state capitals to undertake a comprehensive inquiry against the misuse of residential properties.

In a subsequent hearing on May 20, the court noted, “Amicus submitted that there is not even a whisper in any of the affidavits as to what action has been taken by the authorities after having been made aware of such blatant violations and transgressions of the statutory provisions.”

“By way of illustration, he (amicus) submitted that even in the national capital, i.e., Delhi, in areas like Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar, violations are of such magnitude that there exists a serious threat of a major mishap or calamity. ....There are innumerable structures where permission was granted only for construction up to two storeys, whereas the actual construction is far in excess thereof,” the court said, noting that “a calamity is only waiting to happen.”

The MCD argued that “multiple usages are permissible under the master plan.”

“We are not satisfied with such a stand,” the court countered.

The apex court has sought fresh affidavits from the authorities seeking details of actual action taken pursuant to the surveys; sealing, demolition, or any other action warranted in law, with the “nature and extent of such action shall be specifically disclosed, and fixed the next date of hearing on August 8.

Jagdish Mamgain, an urban planning expert, said the load on infrastructure is increasing without commensurate upgrades. “Additional floors, illegal expansion, covered facade, and more pressure on resources are being seen through unplanned development. The SC had ordered a survey of commercial properties running in residential areas two months back. That order should be complied with, and a baseline database should be created for long-term reform. Sealing a few structures here and there will not work.”