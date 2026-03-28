School fee hike: Parents meet DoE over ‘threats’

A group of parents of students studying in Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar met the head of the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) hours after protesting outside the school against a notice threatening to remove their children’s names from March 31 onwards for non-payment of an alleged fee hike and the school’s decision to stop issuing report cards. Parents said DoE director Veditha Reddy gave them “verbal assurance” that a notice will be issued to the school soon (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Parents said DoE director Veditha Reddy gave them “verbal assurance” that a notice will be issued to the school soon.

The parents’ move followed a three-page letter issued by the school to nearly eight students on March 25, citing “striking off the name under Rule 35 of Delhi School Education Rules 1973.” The school stated in the notice that it does not require prior approval from DoE before fixing fees.

Mohit Arora, one of the protesting parents, said they have paid the fees but not the hike imposed by the school without DoE approval, and expressed concern that more such notices may follow.

“Under Rule 35 of DSER Act Rules 1973, the school is empowered to strike off the name of the student in case of non-payment of the fee dues,” the school stated in its notice. “At present, as per the well settled legal position, the unaided recognised private schools do not require any prior approval of DoE before fixing its fees in each academic year,” it added, citing two Delhi High Court judgments passed in 2024 and 2025.

School principal Richa Sharma Katyal said notices were issued for payment of fees approved by the management after due consideration. She said students were allowed to sit for exams and their results have been delivered online. She clarified that students can only continue for the next academic session after clearing dues for the 2025-26 session.

“The school has neither stopped any student from taking any examination throughout the year, nor withheld anyone’s result. The online result was published for all students on 3 March, 21 March and 27 March respectively segment wise,” the principal said.

A query sent to the director of DoE did not receive any response.