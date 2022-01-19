SDMC announces waiver of previous years’ property tax in newly regularised unauthorised colonies

In its revised budget estimate for the fiscal 2021-22 and 2022-23, the standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday rejected the proposal to hike property taxes in recently regularised unauthorised colonies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Standing committee chairman Col (Retd) BK Oberoi said that the waiver will be made under a special amnesty scheme. “According to the scheme, property tax of residential property for previous years will be waived if a taxpayer deposits the property tax for the financial year 2021-22. The property tax of non-residential property for previous years will be waived if a taxpayer deposits the property tax for the last three fiscals from 2019,” he said.

He said that while the SDMC collaborated with BECIL to operate all parking lots through My Parking App, it has also signed an MoU with Indian Solar Energy Corporation to install solar rooftop plants at its buildings. “Not only that, the civic body has also set up 20 STPs with a capacity to process 50 kilolitres waste per day at 16 locations using its urban development fund. We have also signed an MoU to set up a CBG plant having capacity to dispose of 100 TPD [tonnes per day] wet garbage at Hastsal,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Oberoi also said that to ensure proper garbage management in the areas under the jurisdiction of the SDMC, waste segregation is being done in 16 model wards. “One small Mechanical Sweeping-cum-Jetting Machine will be made available in each zone. The engineered landfill site has been set up at Tehkhand, Okhla, besides a waste-to-energy plant on 15 acres of land at this site. We also planned to set up a 100 TPD capacity material recovery facility there,” he said.

He said that in the health sector, one 24X7 maternity services centre has been established at Mata Gujri Hospital in Tilak Nagar. “We have also set up two dialysis centres at Mata Gujri Hospital, Tilak Nagar, and Poornima Sethi Hospital, Kalkaji. The SDMC has also approved a proposal to open eight new health centres, besides computerised OPD registration facility at all health centres,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Highlighting the budget provisions in the education sector, the standing committee chairman said that rain water harvesting system has been constructed in 399 school buildings of the 431 school buildings under the SDMC’s jurisdiction. While CCTV cameras have been installed in 388 schools so far, they will be installed in remaining 43 schools very soon. We have also decided to set up a resource centre in each zone for children with special needs (CWSN). The standing committee has also approved the hike in the boys’ fund from ₹40 per year to ₹100 per year,” he said.