Semi-decomposed body of teen found, sexual assault suspected

A semi-decomposed, naked body of a 16-year-old boy with injuries marks, including on his genitalia, was found in a locked room in northwest Delhi’s Singhu village, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the man who rented the room was identified as Parvinder (single name), a resident of Sonepat in Haryana, who was previously convicted in that state to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment in a sexual assault case. Parvinder is currently absconding, officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh said the dead teenager is a resident of Bihar, who came to Delhi last week to look for employment. He was living with his brother near Parvinder’s rented room, and had been missing for the last four days, but no complaint regarding his being missing was filed with police, the DCP said.

On Sunday afternoon, investigators said, Parvinder’s landlord informed police that foul smell was emanating from his tenant’s room that had been locked from outside. A police team reached the building and broke open the room’s door and found the teenager’s body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Prime facie, it appears that the boy was smothered to death and was sexually assaulted. A confirmation on the cause of death will be ascertained once we get the autopsy report,” said an investigating officer, who asked not to be named.

Local enquiry revealed that Parvinder had been living in the neighbourhood for the past eight months, police said.

“Parvinder was arrested by Kundli police station team in Sonepat district in 2017 for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy. A case of unnatural offence under section 377 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Kundli police station in 2017. The concerned court convicted and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment. For the past few months, he was out on parole,” said a senior officer, on condition of anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are conducting an enquiry to ascertain if Parvinder targeted any more minors during his eight-month stay here. A team would also be sent to Kundli to collect information about his antecedents and to know why he moved to Delhi after coming out from the Haryana jail,” the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON