Send clear message that encroachments won’t be tolerated, Delhi HC tells govt
Questioning the Delhi government’s role in curtailing the rampant encroachment of city roads and pavements by religious structures, the Delhi high court on Tuesday said the government must send a “clear and definite message” to encroachers that their illegality won’t be tolerated, instead of remaining a “mute bystander” and allowing the illegalities to flourish.
“How will a civilised society survive like this, if we have things coming up in the middle of the road? You have to send a message, loud and clear, that this will not be tolerated. You must come down with an iron hand on the encroachers,” a bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla said.
The court, while hearing a plea by a lawyer SW Windlesh against the encroachment of road spaces by religious structures in Bhajanpura area, said the photographs submitted before it revealed a “shocking state of affairs”.
“..We are at a loss to understand as to how the state can be a mute bystander and allow such illegalities to occur. In our view, the state should take a clear, definite and firm stand on such matters and come down with an iron hand to send a clear message to all encroachers that such encroachments would not be tolerated and would be removed as soon as they are sought to be placed. Penal action should also be initiated against those who are behind raising of such illegal structures,” the court said in an oral order.
In his plea, Windlesh contended that there are two ‘mazars (Muslim tomb)’ on the road opposite Hassanpur depot and on Wazirabad Road, which were illegal and obstructed traffic, besides being a nuisance to residents.
Appearing for the Delhi government, additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan told the court that the same issue is pending before the Supreme Court and sought time to place the relevant documents on record.
The court, while granting time to the state government, also asked them to file a status report on the action taken by the next date of hearing -- November 16. The bench also asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to file a status report before that time.
Pune ex mayors sling mud over Balgandharva redevelopment work
PUNE Former mayor and Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Ankush Kakade on Tuesday raised questions over the redevelopment work at Balgandharva auditorium.
Delhi HC questions Centre reluctance on regularising Sainik Farms
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla was hearing a plea by convener of the area development committee of Sainik Farms, Ramesh Dugar, seeking regularisation of the colony. In October 2019, the central government regularised 1797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, which has allowed residents of these colonies to claim ownership rights of their properties, take permission for construction and for loans.
CS launches Lucknow Metro’s Super Saver Card with unlimited rides
Lucknow: Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Tuesday unveiled and launched Lucknow Metro's Super Saver Card that will offer unlimited metro travel rides to users for 30 days for ₹1400. UP Metro Rail Corporation Ltd managing director, Kumar Keshav said the new card offered unlimited travel rides for 30 days to the commuters. “The card can be purchased by just providing the name and mobile number of the user,” Keshav said.
Task force to monitor roadside green cover in Delhi
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday constituted a district-level task force to oversee the increase in the city's roadside green cover, and directed all road-owning agencies in Delhi to submit an action plan within 15 days on roadside greening initiatives under their jurisdiction. Rai further said that each road-owning agency will also carry out an assessment of the current green cover on the sides of the roads under their jurisdiction.
Delhi weather: Windy, cloudy conditions lead to slide in temp
New Delhi: Mercury continued its downward slide on Tuesday too as partly cloudy skies and strong surface winds during the day helped bring the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, considered representative of the Capital, to 41.1C – a degree above normal for this time of the year and 1.3 degrees down from a day ago. On Tuesday, Delhi's hottest location was Mungeshpur, which recorded a high of 44.6C, followed by Najafgarh (44.2C).
