Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi’s Bhajanpura

A 36-year-old man, who worked as a senior manager for e-commerce giant Amazon, was shot dead and his relative grievously injured after five motorcycle-borne men fired at them in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura late on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. The victims were also riding a motocycle when they were targeted. The deceased was identified as Harpreet Gill, 36. (HT Photo)

While police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder, the victims’ family said it was a case of road rage.

Police have lodged a case of murder, said officers.

“What we know as of now is that there was no robbery, and the victims did not have personal enmity with anyone…road rage is one of the possible motives we are exploring,” said Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

The deceased was identified as Harpreet Gill, and his relative as 32-year-old Govind Singh — both residents of Bhajanpura. Police are yet to identify the attackers.

Another investigator, who asked not to be named, said that they have strong clues about the identities of some of the suspects and their association with a local criminal gang is being checked. “We also have a small CCTV clip of the murder that is helping us in the probe,” said the investigator.

On Tuesday, Gill had returned home from work and stepped out at around XXX for a motorcycle ride with Singh, who runs a food joint. Gill was to return in a few minutes, according to his mother, Swarn Kaur.

The alleged confrontation leading to the murder happened about 500 metres from their home, according to his uncle Bobby Gill, who was quoting eyewitnesses near the spot. “It was a narrow lane where two men riding a motorcycle hit Harpreet’s motorcycle and sped away. Instead of apologising, they uttered some abuses while fleeing. Harpreet and Singh pursued them and asked them to apologise,” said Bobby Gill.

The two other men, however, called their three friends, who arrived on a scooter. “Their faces were masked. One of them hit Harpreet, who tried to defend himself. That led to one of the scooter riders whipping out a pistol and shooting Harpreet and Singh from a close range,” Bobby Gill alleged. They also fired in the air, according to the victims’ relatives. The attack took place at a stone’s throw from Bhajanpura police station at around 11.37pm, Bobby Gill said.

One bullet pierced Gill behind his right ear, killing him on the spot. Singh was shot in the head, police said. Both were rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where Gill was declared brought dead, and Singh referred to Lok Nayak Hospital in a critical condition.

The DCP said that the shooting was “unprovoked”. Three empty cartridges were recovered from the crime spot, he added.

Gill was promoted as a senior manager only a few days ago, and was transferred to Bengaluru. He was scheduled to leave for the city at the end of this week, said his uncle.

“My son did not have any enemies...He was a simple, hardworking man who was killed for no mistake,” said his father, Karnail Singh Gill.

