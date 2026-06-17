Seven held for plotting terror strikes in Delhi-NCR: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police’s special cell on Tuesday said it had arrested seven suspected terror operatives allegedly linked to Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and his associate Ajmal Gujjar.

The syndicate allegedly smuggled weapons, ammunition and narcotics such as heroin from Pakistan into India through Punjab, said the police. (HT)

Police said the module was allegedly operating on instructions from Pakistan to conduct terror strikes, smuggle arms and drugs, and gather intelligence on potential targets. The syndicate allegedly smuggled weapons, ammunition and narcotics such as heroin from Pakistan into India through Punjab, said the police.

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The consignments were allegedly distributed to locations across Delhi-NCR. Officials claimed that the timely arrests helped foil several major plots by the network, which was reportedly preparing a significant attack in the National Capital Region. Investigations showed that members of the module, on the directions of Bhatti and Gujjar, had conducted reconnaissance of crowded public areas, important establishments and sites linked to religious leaders in Delhi-NCR.

“The accused took photographs and videos of these locations and sent them to handlers in Pakistan. Several religious leaders in the region were also targeted as part of the plan. The apparent aim was to create an atmosphere of fear, incite communal tension and generate widespread panic,” said DCP (special cell) Narra Chaitanya. He added that the accused were caught with five pistols and 41 cartridges, along with mobile phones containing chats and voice notes allegedly exchanged with Bhatti and Gujjar.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused men are residents of Loni. The investigation revealed that Bhatti and Gujjar used social media platforms and an encrypted messaging app to allegedly identify and approach Indian youth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused men are residents of Loni. The investigation revealed that Bhatti and Gujjar used social media platforms and an encrypted messaging app to allegedly identify and approach Indian youth. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the arrests were part of an operation that began in May and continued through June.