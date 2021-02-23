Home / Cities / Delhi News / Several Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ protest, traffic diverted
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh, continue to remain closed
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Demonstrators near police barricading at the Ghazipur border protest site as the agitation against new farm laws continues, in New Delhi, on Monday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Several borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) remained closed for vehicular movement on Tuesday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws.

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border has been closed. The traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. The commuters can also take the Chilla border route.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh, continue to remain closed.

The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road.

Commuters can choose other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches between the Delhi and Haryana.

