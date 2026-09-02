New Delhi, The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the sexual assault of a three-year-old nursery student at a private school in Bawana here, and sought "immediate and stringent action" by Delhi Police.

Sexual assault of nursery student: NCW seeks stringent action

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In a post on X, the Commission said its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, directing an expeditious investigation, custodial interrogation and strict application of POCSO and BNS provisions.

The Commission has also called for examination of the accused's seized mobile phone and videos to identify possible other victims, preservation of CCTV and physical evidence, and a thorough probe into school-level safety and verification lapses.

The survivor and her family, as well as any other affected children, must be provided protection, specialised psychological counselling, legal assistance and compensation as per applicable provisions, it said.

The NCW has sought an Action Taken Report within seven days, detailing the investigation, forensic findings, chargesheet timeline and institutional oversight measures.

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{{^usCountry}} "The safety of children in educational institutions is non-negotiable," the Commission said, adding it will closely monitor the matter to ensure accountability and justice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The safety of children in educational institutions is non-negotiable," the Commission said, adding it will closely monitor the matter to ensure accountability and justice. {{/usCountry}}

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The girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by a bus driver at a private school in outer-north Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Monday.

The accused has been arrested, they said.

According to the police, the incident came to light on August 19 after the child's family noticed injuries to her private parts. When questioned, the nursery student, allegedly told her mother about a "bad uncle" at the school who had been giving her chocolates.

On August 24, the child was shown photographs and CCTV footage from the school and she identified the accused, police said.

The man was booked at Bawana Police Station under sections 8, 10 and 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , and arrested from school.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.