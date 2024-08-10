Shadipur colony redevelopment plan finalised 4 years after announcement

Over four years since it was announced, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited have finalised a redevelopment plan for Shadipur colony, in west Delhi, where over 400 new flats along with retail and commercial spaces will be constructed, officials aware of the matter said. An artist’s impression of the redeveloped colony. (HT Photo)

DTC and NBCC have finalised the plans for the construction of a high-rise residential society with 4BHK, 3BHK and 2BHK flats in Shadipur and floated the tenders for the selection of a construction contractor, which will likely be finalised this month. The contractor will be given two years to deliver the project. Officials from DTC said while some flats will be allotted to employees, most of the flats will be available for sale to the public.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹446.28 crore, and it will be built on 6.9 acres.

“The residential development in Shadipur and Hari Nagar was planned as an alternative source of income for DTC from its existing land. So, most of the flats and commercial spaces will be sold. However, the ratio of flats that will be sold to the public, the prices and the mode of sale like an auction, draw of lots or first come, first serve has not been decided yet. The rates of flats have also not been finalised, but will be competitive with the real estate trend in the area when the allotment starts,” said a DTC official, requesting anonymity.

The redeveloped colony will have a total of five towers, which will include one tower for 4BHK flats and four residential buildings with 2BHK and 3BHK flats. There will be an additional tower to be allotted for Economically Weaker Sections as mandated by the Delhi Master Plan 2021. The society will also have a club, a school building and some retail and commercial spaces.

According to the plan, the society will have one 4BHK tower with ground+30 floors and a terrace, and four other towers for 2BHK and 3BHK flats will have ground and 29 floors. There will be two basements in all five towers for parking and an additional parking block, according to the design layout. A total of 427 residential flats and 228 EWS flats have been planned. “The current residents will also be relocated, and some will be rehabilitated to the same area,” said a second DTC official.

The land in Shadipur belongs to DTC, while the construction of will be done by NBCC, which will also sell the flats and maintain the colony for around two years before handing it over to the DTC, the official added.