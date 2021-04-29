Home / Cities / Delhi News / Shanty fire kills couple, their four children in Delhi’s Bijwasan
Shanty fire kills couple, their four children in Delhi’s Bijwasan

Ingit Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), said that the six members were trapped inside their jhuggis even as there was a cylinder blast inside
By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 12:11 PM IST
A couple and their four minor children were charred to death in a blaze that occurred in two shanties located in agricultural fields in south-west Delhi’s Bijwasan in the early hours of Thursday, the police said

Ingit Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), said that the six members were trapped inside their jhuggis even as there was a cylinder blast inside.

The officer identified the dead as Kamlesh, 37, his wife Budhni, 32, their daughters aged 16 and 12, and sons aged six years and three months.

The call for the blaze in the two shanties was received around 12.30am on Thursday. Local residents and fire fighters doused the flames, but those trapped inside were charred to death.

Five residents in the second shanty escaped alive. The police are probing the cause of the fire and are registering an FIR.

