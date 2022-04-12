Sharjeel Imam denied bail in Delhi riots case

A Delhi court on Monday denied bail to JNU student Sharjeel Imam in the main conspiracy case of the north east Delhi riots, saying that the allegations against him of conspiring to orchestrate the communal violence are prima facie true.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Imam, along with several others, has been booked under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in the conspiracy case of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 400 injured.

Additional session judge Amitabh Rawat, while taking the police’s charge sheet on face value, noted that the acts which threaten the unity and integrity of India and causes friction in communal harmony and creates terror in any section of the people by making them feel surrounded resulting in violence, is a terrorist act.

Imam’s counsel, advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, had contended that no allegation of conspiracy can be attributed to Imam after his arrest in another riot case, days before the actual riots that happened on 24th and 25th of February, 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had argued that we cannot afford to have a system where conspiracies become endless and are rendered in perpetuity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON