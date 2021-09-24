‘Such incidents have been recurring’: Bar Council of Delhi chairman on Rohini court shootout

Bar Council of Delhi chairman Rakesh Sherawat described Friday's shooting at Capital's Rohini court complex as a “major security lapse,” adding that such incidents have been taking place at courts repeatedly.

Also Read | Firing at Rohini court, 3 killed including jailed gangster

“The shootout at the Rohini court is a major security lapse. We condemn it. Such incidents have been repeatedly happening, and court's security is at stake. Despite raising this issue with the police commissioner, no concrete step has been taken,” Sharma, who was elected to the post on September 7, told news agency ANI.

“It is due to carelessness of the security personnel that such incidents have been recurring. We will take up this issue in an urgent meeting. We will try to meet the police commissioner either today or tomorrow, and demand action against officers responsible for today's incident,” he further said.

Asthana, on his part, said that the firing took place when gangster Jitender Mann “Gogi," who was shot dead by his assailants, was being taken to the Rohini court for a hearing. “In retaliation, the police shot dead both the attackers, one of whom was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his head,” the city police chief said.

Total three people – Gogi and the two assailants – were killed in fire and counter-fire. When the shooting took place, a hearing was taking place inside a courtroom, police said.

A dreaded criminal, Jitender Mann “Gogi” ran the Jitender Gogi gang which was involved in several murder and extortion-related cases in the national capital. In 2016, he was caught after escaping from police custody within just three months. At the time of his escape, the now-deceased gangster had a reward of ₹4 lakhs on his head.

In 2018, Gogi and his associates shot dead gangster Virender Mann on a busy road in Burari. A passer-by was also killed by the gang.