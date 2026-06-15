Shops cleared near race club amid eviction row, locals cry foul

Several shops around the Bhai Ram (BR) Camp, one of the three jhuggi-jhopdi clusters behind Delhi Race Club facing eviction, were demolished by authorities on Sunday. While authorities said the action was taken in compliance with an order of the Delhi High Court, locals alleged that it was conducted without prior intimation and even as legal proceedings related to rehabilitation are ongoing.

Residents of the JJ cluster near Jaipur Polo ground shift their household belongings on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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The eviction is part of the central government’s move to reclaim properties situated within the high-security Safdarjung Road-Lok Kalyan Marg zone surrounding the Prime Minister’s residence.

The demolition drive was carried out on Sunday by the Land & Development Office (L&DO), under the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHuA), amid heavy deployment of security personnel.

At the site, HT found six shops — a men’s salon, a vegetable shop, a tyre-puncture repair shop, two grocery stores, and a roadside eatery—were razed. Locals said the structures had been torn down using sledgehammers around 10am, when most of the shops were closed since it was a Sunday. To be sure, the houses in the camp were intact when HT visited the locality.

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{{^usCountry}} The L&DO did not officially comment on the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The L&DO did not officially comment on the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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An official, requesting anonymity, said,“The action was taken in compliance with the high court’s directions. The remaining camps will also be covered shortly as part of the ongoing exercise.” The official added that eviction drives in the other two jhuggi-jhopdi clusters—Masjid Camp and DID Camp—are likely to be carried out on Monday.

On May 11, the Delhi HC directed over 350 residents of the slum clusters to vacate the camps within 15 days and shift to alternative accommodation arranged by the authorities. It observed that the prevailing geopolitical situation and the national security concerns raised by the Centre constituted sufficient grounds for the residents’ eviction.

In a series of hearings thereafter, it directed the Centre and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to ensure that the rehabilitation of the residents is carried out in a manner that effectively safeguards their right to rehabilitation and their right to live with dignity.

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Speaking to HT on Sunday, a 47-year-old barber, who runs the men’s salon and resides in Khajuri Khas, requested anonymity, saying he hadn’t even opened his shop and was on his way when he got a call from a local that authorities had destroyed all nearby shops, including his. “I was on my way when someone told me that my shop was being demolished. I would have moved it eventually, but you cannot just come and tear down our shops without any warning,”

Sitting on a broken wooden bench beside the demolished barber shop, 38-year-old Rahul Verma, a driver, said that officials had initially told residents they were only there to mark structures slated for demolition. “Suddenly, they started breaking the locks of the closed shops,” he said.

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Meanwhile, the locals further alleged that while touring the BR Camp, the officials threatened occupants that their houses would be razed within a day. A 23-year-old DU Student, on the condition of anonymity, alleged that officials forcibly entered their house and told them to empty it in an hour as their house would be the first to be demolished.

“We aren’t against eviction, but we don’t want to be thrown 40kms away from here especially when the law restricts rehabilitation to a maximum of 5 to 10km,” said the 23-year-old.

L&DO officials maintained that its actions were in line with court orders.

Several locals that HT spoke to said the majority of them are employed in the nearby areas, including women working as house help in residential localities surrounding the Race Course, and many school-going students whose education will be disrupted. The 23-year-old student said it’s not just the fear of losing a settlement that has been home to more than 5,000 people for decades. The eviction will also have a direct impact on employment and education. We do not earn enough to commute 30–40 km every day, the student added.