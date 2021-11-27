Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Shot fired at dentist’s clinic in Delhi’s Kalkaji, none hurt
delhi news

Shot fired at dentist’s clinic in Delhi’s Kalkaji, none hurt

Delhi Police said they suspected the Kalkaji shooting was due to either a rivalry or an extortion attempt, and that they registered an FIR after the dentist filed a complaint
The police said incident took place around 1.30pm at the DDA flats in Kalkaji. (Stock photo)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 11:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Armed assailants fired outside a dentist’s clinic in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji on Saturday afternoon, a shooting that Delhi Police said they suspected was due to either a rivalry or an extortion attempt.

The incident took place around 1.30pm when two bikers came to the DDA flats in Kalkaji and fired one round outside a clinic. Police said the clinic is run by a resident of the DDA flats.

DCP (south-east) Esha Pandey said the dentist filed a complaint, after which police registered a case at the Kalkaji police station. Pandey said that no one was hurt in the firing. “They fled the spot after firing one round. The crime team has inspected the spot,” she said.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage, which an officer said shows the two assailants on a motorcycle wearing helmets. Eyewitnesses told police that at around 1.20pm, the two men arrived at the building where the clinic is located, hurled abuse and fired one shot.

RELATED STORIES

A police officer, who asked not to be named, said that the bullet, fired by the pillion rider, hit a register inside the doctor’s clinic.

HT contacted the doctor on his cellphone listed on search engines, but he was not available for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP