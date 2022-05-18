Single-pillar Metro stations in Delhi to save space and hassle
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will construct at least 16 elevated stations planned as part of the phase-4 expansion of the transit network on a single pier, as opposed to the current three, to be able to build structures in congested areas, as well as minimise road diversions and damage during the work, DMRC officials said.
The officials said such stations will come up on Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg corridor and Maujpur to Majlis Park line. Since these corridors are coming up in the congested west and north-west parts of the Capital where finding enough space to build a station is a major challenge, they said.
So far, the DMRC has been using three piers -- one on the road median and one each on either side of the road to build elevated stations, though a single pier was used for laying the track. The officials said though they have used the same construction technique for making stations on the Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal Line in Ghaziabad, they have not used it in Delhi so far.
“In Phase 4, several Delhi Metro’s elevated stations will occupy lesser road space and the construction process will also involve minimum activity on the site. This will help in smoother management of traffic near the construction sites and ensure a greater amount of safety,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.
He added that 16 elevated stations have been chosen so far, which will be constructed on a single pier, owing to congestion in the area.
“Like the rest of the viaduct, the stations will also rest on single piers on the road median. In the conventionally designed stations, apart from the piers on the median, supporting piers are also constructed to support the station structure on both sides of the road. With this new technique, extra-long beams are being installed atop the piers to support both the concourse and the platform structures. These are equipped with adequate load-bearing capacity as well,” Dayal explained.
So far, there are nine such stations planned to be built on a single pier on the Janakpuri West to R.K Ashram Marg corridor, which is an extension of the Magenta Line. The stations include Keshopur, Pashchim Vihar, Mangolpuri, West Enclave, Pushpanjali, Deepali Chowk, Prashant Vihar, North Pitampura, and Bhalswa. And, seven such stations are under-construction on single piers on the Maujpur to Majlis Park corridor – an extension of the Pink Line, which will such elevated stations at Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Sonia Vihar, Jagatpur village, Jharoda Majra and Burari.
Dayal says this process also reduces the time spent on-site, with a number of components planned to be shifted to the working site after casting is carried out at the casting yard, instead of being done on-site. “This has significantly reduced on-site activity which is a major benefit while working in a congested city like Delhi. Traffic is also not being disrupted,” he added.
Construction work is currently going on 27 elevated stations of the total 45 planned as part of the phase 4 expansion. The Delhi Metro currently operates on a network of 391 kilometres with 286 stations.
So far, three corridors have been approved in Phase IV, which also includes a new ‘Silver’ Line, which will connect Tughlakabad to Aerocity.
Gold, cocaine worth ₹24 crore seized at Delhi airport
In the first case, which took place on a Sunday, a Ugandan national was arrested after 1877 grams of cocaine was recovered from his baggage, which had been concealed in 210 buttons. In the second case, on the same day, customs said a Bhutanese national was placed under arrest with 841 grams of gold recovered from his baggage, which included 1 gold chain, 4 gold bars and 1 gold ring.
Jostling for plates at CM’s event: DGSE summons nine officials, school heads for explanation
Ludhiana: A week after a video of teachers jostling for plates at chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's event in Ludhiana went viral on social media, the director general of school education has summoned nine officials, including principals and headmasters. The incident took place on May 10 when the CM held a meeting with government school principals and education department officials in Ludhiana.
DDA demolishes illegal structures in east Delhi
The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in east Delhi's Khichripur village near Kalyanpuri, during which an Aam Aadmi Party MLA was detained by the Delhi Police for trying to block the bulldozers. DDA officials said the demolition drive was intended to clear five acres of encroached land. “During the drive, 1.2 acres of land could be cleared. Action was taken against five-six big buildings,” said an official.
HC verdict today on Delhi doorstep ration delivery scheme
New Delhi: The Delhi high court will pronounce on Thursday its judgment on a petition by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, an organisation of the fixed price shop (FPS) owners in Delhi, that challenged the doorstep ration delivery scheme of the state government. The plea by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh demanded that the doorstep ration delivery scheme should be declared ultra vires (beyond one's legal power or authority).
Maratha groups seek inclusion in OBC category
Mumbai: After the Supreme Court last year struck down reservation in education and jobs to the Maratha community, certain groups have approached the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes seeking that they be included in the Other Backward Class category. Vinayak Mete, who is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a member of the legislative council confirmed that he had made the application to the Commission.
