New Delhi: With the new dust portal 2.0 scheduled to be launched in the coming week, Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday chaired a review meeting to assess the portal’s preparation.

Sirsa reviews dust portal 2.0 equipped with AI cameras, real-time monitoring

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According to Sirsa, the portal, under the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), will be using real-time analytics, automated audits, AI-powered cameras, particulate matter (PM) sensors and digital governance tools to monitor construction activities and environmental compliance across the city. This will initiate real-time action against sites not following dust norms, or generating pollution levels beyond prescribed limits.

The revamp of the portal was announced last year to incorporate newer technologies and innovations.

“The portal will help monitor parameters such as the presence of high-density green anti-dust nets and anti-smog guns. Automatic alerts will be triggered if there is any deviation found in pollution levels beyond the prescribed norms and action will be taken accordingly,” said an official, part of the meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} Sirsa said that the government is strengthening every mechanism available, including the revamp of the dust portal to ensure clean air for the people of Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sirsa said that the government is strengthening every mechanism available, including the revamp of the dust portal to ensure clean air for the people of Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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“Every construction site must comply with dust control norms, and technology will help us identify violations in real time. Development works in Delhi cannot come at the cost of public health. The dust portal 2.0 will ensure transparency, accountability and swift action against negligence.”

According to officials the portal features a QR code-based monitoring system under which every registered construction site will be assigned a unique code.

“By scanning the code, field officers can access site details, compliance records, audit reports and environmental performance data, significantly improving inspection efficiency and transparency,” the official said, adding that the portal will allow 24x7 live monitoring of construction sites.

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“Through integration with PM sensors, AI cameras and Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring (CAAQM) stations, the system will also help assess the impact of individual sites on PM2.5 and PM10 levels,” the official added.

Sirsa said a colour-coded alert system has also been added to the portal. A “yellow” alert will serve as an early warning when air quality monitoring thresholds are breached. An “orange” alert will indicate moderate violations arising from audit-based non-compliance, while a “red” alert will signal critical violations, triggering automated escalation and enforcement action by the concerned authorities, including possible shutdown.

In 2021, the Delhi government first launched the portal, requiring construction agencies to provide data on the total area of the construction site and the measures taken to prevent dust pollution. This same information would then cross-verify this same information through on-field inspections.