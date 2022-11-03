Sisodia inspects upcoming GGSIP university campus in east Delhi

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday inspected the upcoming new campus under Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Surajmal Vihar, East Delhi, where construction is underway. Spread over nearly ​​18.75 acres of area, the new campus of IP University is being readied to provide education to around 2400 students, the Delhi government said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Sisodia added that after the completion of the new campus, about 2400 students would get education in the varsity. “.....we have vastly improved the infrastructure of all the universities under Delhi government, equipped them with modern facilities and increased the capacity of these universities by more than 25,000 seats,” added Sisodia. He added that the government was strengthening the foundation of the country by focusing on education.

Five specialised centres including robotics and automation, design and innovation, fire-management, liberal arts are being set up in the new campus.

The academic block of the varsity consists of two 9-storey buildings and one 7-storey building. The campus has 4 lecture halls, each with a capacity of 120 people. There are 24 classrooms with a capacity of 100 students each. A sports hall with a capacity of 300 people has also been built here, along with a 5-storey auditorium block - which has a total capacity of 650.

Construction of the varsity is currently in its last phase, the Delhi government statement said. The university will offer courses such as BTech in Automation and Robotics, BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Btech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to the students in its eastern campus.