Six, including husband-wife, held for selling infant to childless couple

On Wednesday night, when a Delhi police team alerted their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh (UP) police about a couple who had allegedly kidnapped a six-day old infant and was on their way to Bihar on board the Swatantrata Senani Express, the UP police team hurriedly reached the station before 2.30 am and waited for the train to arrive.

Delhi Police had informed officials of the Harbans Mohal police station in UP’s Kanpur that the train was scheduled to reach the Kanpur railway station at 2.30 am, according to the Indian Railway’s train tracking system.

At the station, the UP police team traced the couple, Vidyanand Yadav (50) and his wife, Rampari Devi (45), and the infant, and took them to the local police station.

“As soon as we received the information from the UP police, our teams quickly went to Kanpur. But when we met the couple, they denied kidnapping him. They said they had bought the infant after paying money. It was surprising. They also had what they said was an agreement letter. We were treating this as a kidnapping case,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur.

On Thursday afternoon, Thakur said they arrested six persons including the infant’s biological parents for allegedly selling their child, and two men for reportedly mediating the deal with the second couple for buying the infant.

Explaining the sequence of events, police said that on Tuesday evening, the police control room received a distress call from a couple Govind Kumar (30), and his wife Pooja Devi (22), who alleged that their infant child had been kidnapped by a relative named Haripal Singh (50). The couple said Haripal had come to her house to stay for a few days and kidnapped him on the morning of June 15.

Police now suspect that the couple filed a false case and also gave misleading information to the control room. Govind and his wife Pooja, who work as labourers, had many discrepancies in their statement, police said.

“Maybe the mother had a change of heart after selling the child. The couple told us about Haripal’s house in Aya Nagar but they did not know the exact house number. When we caught Haripal, he told us that the couple had in fact sold the child for a sum of ₹3.6 lakh. Haripal knew a man named Raman Yadav, who was looking to buy child for his relatives Vidyanand and Rampari. Vidyanand and Rampari were married for over 25 years but did not have any children,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, Harsh Vardhan.

During investigation police found that the infant was born at a Gurugram hospital on June 8, after which the infant and his mother was discharged on June 10. Police learnt that all the six people involved in the case, had met at Haripal’s house in Aya Nagar.

“As decided, the infant’s parents were paid ₹2 lakh in cash. An agreement was also signed between the two couples and four cheques of ₹60,000 each were handed to Govind and Pooja. Maybe they had a change of heart and then called the police with the fake complaint after three days,” the additional DCP said.

The child was produced before a Child Welfare Committee, which sent the infant to a children’s home in south east Delhi.