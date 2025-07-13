Slight rise in murders in first 6 months of 2025 in Delhi: Data

Murder cases in Delhi have increased by 3.73% in the first six months of 2025 as compared to the same period last year, according to data shared by the Delhi Police on Saturday. At least 250 murders were registered till June 30 against 241 murders during the same period in 2024, the data showed. Except murders, all other heinous and non-heinous crimes registered till June 30 were on a decreasing trend when compared to last year’s data. Heinous crimes such as attempt to murder, rape, robbery and kidnapping for ransom fell by 13.13% in 2025. (Representational image)

With a 10.38% decline in rape and prevention of children from sexual offences (Pocso) cases, the national capital saw an 8.38 % decline in overall crimes in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to the data. Marking a drop of over 10,000 cases, from January 1 to June 30, 2025, a total of 118,822 cases were registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Indian Penal Code (IPC), compared to 129,693 cases in the same period of 2024, the data showed.

Heinous crimes such as attempt to murder, rape, robbery and kidnapping for ransom fell by 13.13% in 2025 from 2024 and 10.39% in contrast to 2023, according to the data. Crimes against women such as sexual harassment also declined by nearly 11% and 12.5%, respectively.

“Snatching cases saw a significant decline of 25.97% as 2503 cases were registered till June 30 this year against 3,381 cases in the first half of 2024. Similarly, burglary cases saw a decline of 25.4% from 4,271 to 3,186, and vehicle thefts dropped by 5.98% from 18,626 to 17,512. Increased surveillance, data-driven patrolling, community outreach and coordinated crackdowns on repeat offenders were some key factors behind the decline in crimes in Delhi,” a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.