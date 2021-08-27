Sonu Sood is ambassador for Delhi’s ‘Desh ke Mentor’ initiative for school kids

Actor Sonu Sood will be the ambassador for Delhi government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ initiative for school children, likely to be launched next month, the actor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a joint press conference on Friday.

Under the initiative, experienced people from various domains will be encouraged to guide and mentor groups of children enrolled in government schools on studies, career and profession through periodic interactions, said Kejriwal.

Sood said, “We have seen the model of governance in Delhi and how the whole school system has witnessed immense growth under that model. It is an honour for me to be the ambassador for such an initiative. There are thousands of school children who are talented but not privileged enough to have guidance, especially at a time when people have started looking beyond medical and engineering studies as the only two major choices. The recent lockdown and the hardships faced by people during the lockdowns highlighted the importance of education of children and the need to help them shape up their careers.”

On being asked, Sood said he doesn’t have any plans to join any political party though he will actively continue with his social work even as he praised Kejriwal and the Delhi model of governance.

Kejriwal said, “We had a chat for nearly two hours today and such interactions are beyond politics. We have all seen how Mr Sood has worked during the lockdown in terms of helping people, especially migrant workers. He did things which even governments failed to do. There wasn’t any better choice than him as the ambassador of the initiative. We have done pilot runs of the initiative over the past year and it turned out well. It is ready for a proper launch now.”

Sood said he will also be mentoring a group of school children under the initiative.