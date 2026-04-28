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Special Delhi Assembly session on Tuesday over women’s bill

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta plans a censure motion against I.N.D.I.A bloc for blocking the Women Reservation Bill, citing betrayal of women's hopes.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:50 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the Delhi government will move a censure motion against the members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc to “expose” them for blocking the women quota-related amendment bill in the Lok Sabha.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta (@BJP4Delhi)

A special assembly session has been convened on Tuesday to discuss the Women Reservation Bill and the Congress-led Opposition parties blocking the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026, that sought to expand the Lok Sabha seats.

“Women across the country had hoped that 33% reservation would be granted after the recent Lok Sabha session, but that did not happen,” she said. Accusing the Opposition of playing a “deeply disappointing role,” she alleged it had betrayed women. The special session, she said, is being called to formally record this condemnation.

The 131st Constitution amendment bill – which sought to raise the Lok Sabha ceiling to 850 and implement 33% reservation for women in time for the 2029 polls – was defeated by a united Opposition. Notably, it was the first defeat of a government bill since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance came to power in 2014.

Earlier this month, a man breached the Delhi Legislative Assembly, allegedly breaking through the barricades and damaging the iron gates to enter the premises, where he got out of the car and placed a bouquet of flowers in the Speaker’s car before exiting the same way. The entire incident, which lasted around 5 minutes, raised questions over security preparations at one of the most secure locations in the national capital. The assembly has also received series of bomb threats.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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