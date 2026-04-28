Special Delhi Assembly session on Tuesday over women’s bill

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the Delhi government will move a censure motion against the members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc to “expose” them for blocking the women quota-related amendment bill in the Lok Sabha. Chief minister Rekha Gupta (@BJP4Delhi)

A special assembly session has been convened on Tuesday to discuss the Women Reservation Bill and the Congress-led Opposition parties blocking the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026, that sought to expand the Lok Sabha seats.

“Women across the country had hoped that 33% reservation would be granted after the recent Lok Sabha session, but that did not happen,” she said. Accusing the Opposition of playing a “deeply disappointing role,” she alleged it had betrayed women. The special session, she said, is being called to formally record this condemnation.

The 131st Constitution amendment bill – which sought to raise the Lok Sabha ceiling to 850 and implement 33% reservation for women in time for the 2029 polls – was defeated by a united Opposition. Notably, it was the first defeat of a government bill since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance came to power in 2014.

Meanwhile, a high-level Joint Security Review Meeting was convened on Monday, ahead of the session in order to strengthen the security framework of the Delhi Legislative Assembly,

The meeting was chaired by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretary Ranjit Singh, with participation from senior officials of Delhi Assembly, Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces ( CAPF’s).

A series of enhanced security measures are presently under implementation, including the installation of hydraulic road blockers at all entry gates, reinforcement of access control points, and the creation of a more responsive on ground security mechanism within the Assembly premises, officials said.

“As part of the revised access protocol for the upcoming Session, it has been decided that entry to the Assembly premises will be regulated through Gate No. 1, with other gates remaining restricted, in order to streamline movement and strengthen perimeter control,” the official said.

Earlier this month, a man breached the Delhi Legislative Assembly, allegedly breaking through the barricades and damaging the iron gates to enter the premises, where he got out of the car and placed a bouquet of flowers in the Speaker’s car before exiting the same way. The entire incident, which lasted around 5 minutes, raised questions over security preparations at one of the most secure locations in the national capital. The assembly has also received series of bomb threats.