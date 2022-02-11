Special logo to mark Delhi Police platinum jubilee

The Delhi Police on Thursday unveiled a special logo as part of celebrations to mark 75 years of operations and flagged off the first of a series of events for its platinum jubilee year.

The logo - which was inaugurated by Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and eight former commissioners, including BS Bassi, KK Paul and TR Kakkar - will be used for all official work this year.

Kant delivered the first “Delhi Police Learning Series Lecture” on “Impact of Effective Policing on the Nation’s Economic Development” during the event on Thursday.

The force will organise similar lectures every month to mark its 75th year.

The Delhi Police was carved out of the Punjab Police in 1948, and got its first inspector general of police (who was at the time the head of the force), DW Mehra, on February 16 that year. At the time, the force had around 8,000 personnel.

Currently the chief of the Delhi Police is the commissioner or an officer of the director general (DG) rank, and the force is 80,000-strong.

At the function, Kant said the evolution of the Capital is linked to the Delhi Police.

During the event, Kant also emphasised the importance of data to drive changes within the force and help push greater efficiency in crime control. He said data, for instance, could help the police find a way to identify repeated offenders.

Records of those arrested for common crimes like snatching, thefts and motor vehicle thefts show that a majority are “repeat offenders.” With the current laws on crimes such as snatching or thefts not stringent to keep the suspects in jail for longer time, police records show that many arrested persons are habitual offenders.

“The Delhi Police is data-rich and can use this for predictive policing in crime and for intelligent traffic management” he said.