Special teams to be deployed to prosecute traffic violators in Delhi on Holi: Police

In view of Holi, the Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety of motorists and special checking teams will also be deployed at major intersections to detect and prosecute traffic violators, officials said on Saturday.

The traffic police has appealed to all motorists to avoid traffic violations and urged people to follow government directives and not celebrate the upcoming festivals at public places.

As the festival of Holi will be celebrated on Monday, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists on roads and strict action will be taken against those found indulging in drunken driving, performing stunts on two-wheelers, riding without helmets, over-speeding, jumping the red light, dangerous driving or any other traffic violations, according to the traffic police.

"Special checking teams will be deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violations. Special traffic police checking teams, along with PCR and local police teams, will be stationed on various roads and strategic locations all over Delhi to check drunken driving, red-light jumping and other violations. Radar guns will be deployed at various vulnerable roads to check incidents of over-speeding," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Choudhary said.

Citing the government directives in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the police said public celebrations and gatherings, congregations during upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri are not allowed at public places, parks, markets or religious places across Delhi and any person found violating the directives shall be prosecuted in accordance with law.

"According to the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, in cases of drunken driving, red-light jumping, using a mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over-speeding, the driving licence will also be seized and be liable for suspension for a period of minimum three months," Choudhary said.

Action will also be initiated against the owners whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors and unauthorised persons performing stunts or driving without a licence, the officer added.