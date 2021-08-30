Staggered lunch breaks, quarantine room: DDMA guidelines for school reopening

The Delhi disaster management authority (DDMA) on Monday issued guidelines for reopening of schools in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has announced that schools and educational institutions can resume physical classes in a phased manner from September 1.

According to the latest DDMA guidelines, maximum 50 per cent of students per classroom may be called depending upon capacity and the timetable should be prepared as per occupancy limit of classrooms. The educational institutions must follow the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) norms as specified by the government, the DDMA said.

The agency has also directed schools to stagger lunch breaks to avoid crowding. These breaks should held in open areas, according to the guidelines.

The schools and colleges have been asked to set up quarantine room for emergency use and discourage the routine guest visits. The DDMA has also directed the schools to not allow students and teachers living in Covid containment zones to come to educational institutions.

From September 1, all government schools will open for classes 9 to 12, all private schools can also resume classes for 9 to 12 standards. Coaching centres can also start classes for students of 9 to 12 standards. No decision has been taken on reopening junior classes yet.

Authorities decided to reopen the schools on account of a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation in Delhi.

Delhi added 32 fresh cases of Covid-19 and zero fatality for fourth consecutive day on Sunday. The positivity rate in the national capital in 0.04 per cent. It has stayed below 1 per cent for more than 90 days. Delhi has added a daily average of 32 cases over the past seven days.

Schools in Delhi have been shut since March last year when Covid-19 cases first started rising in the country. Classes resumed for a brief period in January and February this year, but were suspended in April as a brutal second wave (fourth for Capital) of Covid-19 stretched the health care infrastructure to its limits.