Stalker arrested after stabbing mother of 35-year-old woman

Six days after a 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed to death an elderly woman and also injured her daughter at his house in Santgarh near Tilak Nagar in west Delhi, the Delhi Police arrested the accused on Sunday, officers aware of the matter said on Monday. A first information report under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections 103 and 109 was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspect as Rahul Tarun, who used to work as a private driver, and the victims as Beena, 60, and Tanya, 35, (both identified by single names). Tarun allegedly attacked the two women after they visited his house to complain against him to his parents as he used to make regular advances towards Tanya, they added.

Tarun was harassing Tanya, who is married and is a mother of two, for the last five to six months, said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

“Tanya lives with her husband and two children in Delhi and often used to visit her mother’s home in west Delhi. Tarun and his family members are known to the mother-daughter duo. Tarun, who is unmarried, started harassing her despite her objections. She then informed her mother about it,” added the officer, who is associated with the case.

Around 2pm on July 30, Beena and Tanya went to Tarun’s house and an altercation broke out between the victims and his family members, said deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer.

“On instigation of his mother, Pooja (identified by single name), Tarun stabbed Tanya and her mother with a knife. By the time, the local Tilak Nagar police reached the spot, Tarun fled managed to escape. Both the injured women were taken to a nearby hospital, where Beena succumbed to her injuries,” said DCP Veer.

A first information report under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s (BNS) sections 103 and 109 was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station.

“Finally, on Sunday, one of the teams arrested Tarun in a forested area near Santgarh Nala at Sapera Basti in Tilak Nagar,” added the DCP.