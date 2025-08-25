Stalker kills 22-year-old woman in Delhi’s Dabri, on the run

A 22-year-old woman’s body bearing multiple injury marks was found in a ground near her home in Delhi’s Dabri, police said, suspecting a man in his 20s, who was stalking the victim, of murdering her when she rejected his advances. Police said the accused and the woman were acquainted and that he has been on the run since the murder. Police established the woman’s identity through a tattoo on her hand. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The woman was missing for two days—last seen leaving her home for some work—before her body was discovered on Saturday. She worked in a factory in the locality and lived with her mother, police said.

A police officer said the accused had been calling and messaging the woman for some time and could have been “upset” after a fight. The officer said the woman rejected his advances, which irked him and he planned to kill her. Police said they have evidence of the man carrying the woman’s body, but did not elaborate further.

A second senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Around Thursday-Friday, we received a complaint from the victim’s mother that she didn’t reach home and couldn’t be found anywhere. We tried to look for the victim but nobody knew where she was. Multiple CCTV camera footage were scanned and her phone was also being traced.”

Police said that upon the discovery of an unidentified body, they tried to establish its identity.

“The face could not be recognised earlier. But the woman had a tattoo on her hand. The same tattoo was found on the victim’s body. The mother identified it. The body had multiple injuries and it’s difficult to state what happened,” the second officer said.

From the spot, the police also recovered the victim’s mobile phone, and following an examination, the police said they found around 20-30 calls between her and a man living in the locality, besides message exchanges. “She had left her residence on 21.08.2025 at about 10.30pm, while conversing with someone on the phone...after that she didn’t return and couldn’t be found,” the officer said.

Investigators said the accused was identified but he couldn’t be found at his home. Teams were sent to check on him at his workplace but nobody had seen him recently, they said.

Police on Sunday said they have formed multiple teams to track the accused. They are also trying to ascertain how the woman was killed and the sequence of events leading to the murder.

“We are looking for the man involved in the murder. Also, we are waiting for an autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. Teams have found a few leads and the accused will be nabbed soon,” deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.