Stalker who slit woman’s throat held after 6 months

Nearly six months after he slit the throat of his former live-in partner in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar, a 27-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police’s crime branch from Gujarat, senior police officers said on Saturday.

The man tried to murder the woman,30, over suspicion of infidelity, the officers said.

Special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the accused was identified as Rinku Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested from Shapar Veraval Industrial Estate in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

According to the complainant, Bharat Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar in Kamla Nagar, his sister got married in 2011 but due to some differences, she and her husband started living separately. About six years ago, when she was living in Jawahar Nagar, she fell in love with a person named Rinku (identified by his first name only). Rinku worked in a footwear shop in Kamla Nagar.

Soon, the two started living together at a rented accommodation near Gur Mandi, the complainant said. After a couple of years, the woman parted ways with Rinku and began living in a paying guest accommodation in Kamla Nagar

“On April 15, around 9.15am, Bharat, received a call from the PG that someone has slit his sister’s throat. The police was informed and a team of officers rushed to the spot. They found the woman lying in a pool of blood with deep cuts to her neck and injuries all over body. She was immediately taken to Hindu Rao Hospital, where the doctors stitched the wounds,” Yadav said.

The accused went untraceable and was using different phone numbers to contact his relatives, the officers said. Based on technical surveillance, Rinku’s location was traced to Rajkot. A police team raided Rinku’s hideout and apprehended him Thursday, the officers said.

During interrogation, Rinku confessed his involvement in the crime. “The accused thought that the victim was in a relationship with another person. On April 15, he went to the PG where the victim stayed and attacked her,” Yadav said.

