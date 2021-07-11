States told to reopen with caution: Centre in affidavit to Delhi high court

Stating that reopening activities across the country was an “essential process”, the central government has informed the Delhi high court that it has asked states and Union territories to ensure that the move is “carefully calibrated”.

The Centre said its decision to impose or ease restrictions has to be based on the assessment of the ground situation and that all the states as well as UTs should make sure that there is “continuous focus on containment efforts” and “uniformity in implementing graded restrictions/relaxations”.

In a status report, the Union government has told a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh that it has directed all the states/Union territories to ensure strict compliance with the National Directive for Covid-19 Management norms during the reopening. It said the state governments have the powers to take necessary actions against those flouting any norms.

The National Directives for Covid-19 management include face coverings, social distancing, not spitting in public places, work from home, staggering of work/business hours, screening and hygiene and frequent sanitisation.

“…while the opening up of activities after decline in cases is essential, the states and UTs must ensure that the whole process is carefully calibrated and any lifting of restrictions or relaxation should be made with continuous focus on containment efforts to curb the infection and to also ensure uniformity in implementing graded restriction/relaxation measures,” the Union government told the high court.

The Centre said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order on June 29 directing all states and Union territories to consider the implementation of targeted and prompt actions for Covid management till July 31.

The response came on a plea which the high court initiated on June 18 after it took note of certain photographs sent to one of the judges on WhatsApp by an AIIMS doctor showing scant regard for Covid-19 protocols among street vendors in markets.

While taking suo motu cognizance of the overcrowding at marketplaces, the court had said that if the behaviour of flouting norms continued, the city would be in “great trouble” .

“We have paid a huge price in the second wave. We don’t know if there is any household which has not suffered in the second wave, closely or remotely,” the bench had observed, adding that “we as a citizen of this city are worried when we see these images”.

Experts and government officials have raised the alarm on crowding at markets across cities and in tourist hot spots in hilly regions as lockdown restrictions have been lifted. On Friday, the Union health ministry warned against complacency and said the “misplaced belief” that Covid-19 is over could be disastrous for the country.

The Centre has told the high court that it has shared the “framework for implementation of prompt and targeted action” with the states, which includes a “fivefold strategy for effective management of Covid-19” i.e. test, track, treat, vaccinate and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON