Step up: Delhi-NCR groups set to celebrate #GlobalRunningDay

Oprah Winfrey once said, “Running is the greatest metaphor for life, because you get out of it what you put into it.” The popular talk show host had rightly described this physical activity that often brings out the best version of oneself. Today, on Global Running Day, some Delhi-NCR based running groups share how they are celebrating the occasion.

“We’re going to have a gala time with running and speed workout,” says Sunita Godara, founder, Champions Running Club. She will be in Lodhi Garden from 6am to 7.30am to attempt various physical activities. “Every day is running day for me since it’s my passion to change non runners into runners, and walkers into marathon runners,” says Godara, who has trained more than 500 runners. “In my club, there are runners between 15 to 52 years. Some homemakers who never used to even go for walks earlier have now started running, after the training I conducted with them.”

Tarun Walecha, from RunXtreme group, says, “I will be running today with my group, and am also hosting an event where people from different walks of life are invited to come forward. Through this, I am even asking runners to involve their friends, family, parents, neighbours, just about anyone to take their first step today, on Global Running Day.” Walecha believes that fitness is about reconnecting to our roots, and adds, “Global Running Day, which has been celebrated on the first Wednesday of June every year since 2016, isn’t just about celebrating a day. It’s about unravelling our lives to the most natural physical activity one must engage with!”

Another city-based group, Koshur Runners is set to lace up for a 5-10km run. Gunjan Raina, one of the group’s members shares, “Today is an important day for the running community... We intend to spread the mantra of wellness and fitness in the community.”

Gurgaon Road Runners to have runs covering a distance of 3km, 5km and 10km.

In the millennium city, Gurgaon Road Runners has planned a run to celebrate the love for running. Siddharth Choudhary, founder of group says, “We’re planning a run on Golf Course Road in Gurugram. In this we will cover a distance of 3km, 5km and 10km, and will have 100 members participating with us.”

