Stray dog bites 9-year-old near school premises in northeast Delhi

A nine-year-old girl was admitted to hospital for treatment after she was bitten by a stray dog on both her legs near a school on Thursday morning in New Usmanpur locality of northeast Delhi, police said on Friday.

(Representative Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that on Thursday around 8am, a PCR call was received at the New Usmanpur police station about a minor girl being injured by a street dog.

“Complainant Sheila Devi (56), a resident of New Usmanpur, said that when she was going to drop her granddaughter to her school near MCD Flats, Usmanpur, she was bitten by a stray dog,” said DCP Tirkey.

The DCP added that a drive to sterilise street dogs was going on near the school premises by the MCD officials.

“One of the dogs got loose and bit the girl on both her legs. She is a class-4 student and presently undergoing treatment in hospital,” the DCP said.

He added that the legal action is being taken in this regard.