Struggle for survival during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic hit by greed, strict action demanded

The deadly second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has brought strangers together offline and online, trying to help each other in every way possible. Even the heartbreaking stories of death and bereavement has not stopped some from indulging in unethical and immoral practices such as black-marketing of medical life-saving necessities, hoarding and cheating in the name of Covid-19 medical supplies and charging exorbitant fees for ambulance service.

The Delhi Police recently seized 419 oxygen concentrators after they raided a fine-dining restaurant, Nege & Ju in Lodhi Colony. These were being sold at an exorbitant price of ₹69,999 with fake MRP stickers pasted on them. Oxygen concentrators can cost between ₹40,000 - Rs.50,000, depending upon the capacity. And in the latest development, 96 oxygen concentrators were confiscated from Khan Chacha, a popular food joint in Khan Market.

City’s eminent personalities are calling for strict actions against perpetrators of such illegal and inhuman activities when Delhi-NCR is reeling under the worst crisis ever.

“There is a huge need for medical supplies in the city including oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, and key medicines. Despicably this has led to a roaring black market and a huge number of scams. But on a different scale, are those who are profiteering from peoples’ burning need and have stockpiled much needed equipment or materials and are selling these at exorbitant prices. This is black marketing of the worst kind as it is making a very difficult situation for all of us even worse and the law needs to act with them very strictly,” says AD Singh, managing director, and co-founder, Olive Group of Restaurants.

Singh also recalls being victim to a similar fraudulent incident. “In my own family, my mother in law was tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of a trip while the rest of us tested negative. Ten days later, we saw in the papers that a doctor at the lab and the collection agents involved were arrested for running a scam and giving random results and pocketing the tests fees,” he says. He feels lucky to have survived but believes that it was criminal behaviour.

Model Sonalika Sahay feels that unprecedented times shows extreme behaviours of humans. “There are people like Sonu Sood working relentlessly and even auto-rickshaw drivers trying to save lives with no resources because they want to help people around. And on the other hand, some are trying to make a quick buck when people are losing their lives,” says Sahay who reiterates that this is not the time to make money but open hearts and come together.

Resonating with Sahay’s view, designer Rahul Mishra too feels tough times shows true colours and real side of human beings as he elaborates, “It’s a privilege for many to be able to be at home protecting our loved ones while corona warriors are out there fighting and saving lives. But taking advantage of such a situation, becoming greedy of opportunities and hoarding and black marketing life saving drugs - people really need to introspect.” Mishra also feels, “When masses at large are scared and there is panic buying, it leads to giving big sharks opportunities to hoard and black-market.”

Designer, JJ Valaya, feels that the pandemic has shaken India like never before is known to all, yet in the midst of all this and shockingly, greed thrives in the form of hoarders and black marketeers who are exploiting sickness for profits. He says, “They will be dealt the hand of fate when karma comes knocking but all of us too have a similar responsibility of not hoarding life-saving medicines and oxygen because of our fear ... our insecurities are costing needy patients their lives and we must do all we can to help, not hoard. Let’s all be an empathetic part of creating solutions and miracles will happen.”

FDCI chairman, Sunil Sethi, too narrates an incident where they had to run from pillar to post in search of medicines but were fortunate to be able to manage at nominal price. He says, ”The problem is of 10 times the cost of medicines, scrupulous activities – which is neither acceptable to me, nor to the citizen of the country. However, when there’s a black marketer, there are good Samaritans who are coming forward to offer free of cost help. I am fortunate to be connected with them. My heart goes out to them.”