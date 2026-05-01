New Delhi, A commotion broke out at Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College late Thursday after a rusticated student arrived at the premises with his associates and allegedly abused and attacked staff members, an official said. Student rusticated from DU college over drunken brawl returns with group, creates commotion

Following the incident, the college administration has approached police to investigate the matter, and take appropriate action against the accused, he said.

Principal Arun Kumar Attree told PTI on Friday, that the student had been rusticated for "beating up" another student in a "drunken state".

"On Thursday, the student had physically assaulted another student, due to which he was rusticated. However, couple of hours later, he gathered his accomplices from outside, and came back to beat up the student who had complained against him," Attree told PTI.

Attree further said the administration has approached the Malviya Nagar police to investigate the matter.

In a security footage from the college campus, accessed by PTI, a group of students can be seen getting involved in a violent altercation with some of the college security personnel and teachers.

In a statement to the police, the security supervisor of the college said the accused student had been "expelled with immediate effect" by the principal, around 8 pm on Thursday.

The college also had its graduation ceremony on Thursday.

The statement said the expelled student came back with at least 10-12 accomplices to assault the complainant, and gathered outside the college campus.

"Around 10 pm, while I was standing at the college's Gate No 1, and some teachers were returning home, I saw and his friends using abusive language near the gate. When the teachers attempted to calm the situation, they also abused our teachers," the statement read.

The security officer further said when he tried to intervene in a bid to control the situation and protect the teachers, he too was attacked, following which the student and his accomplices forcibly entered the college campus.

"During this time, several teachers and staff members rushed to the scene to control the situation. Seeing the crowd gathering, they fled the scene.

I humbly request you to immediately identify all these individuals and take the strictest legal action against them," the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.