Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Sub-inspector part of Batla House encounter team dies in road mishap in Delhi
delhi news

Sub-inspector part of Batla House encounter team dies in road mishap in Delhi

The police officer, Sanjeev Lochan, received a gallantry award in 2007 from then President of India for his courageous actions during a shootout with two Bangladeshi criminals. He was also awarded two “Asadharan Karya Puraskar” by the city police chief
On December 28 around 8pm, Sanjeev Lochan was crossing the road outside the police station when an allegedly speeding Pulsar motorcycle hit him. Lochan fell and seriously injured his head. (Sourced)
Updated on Dec 31, 2021 10:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 52-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector, part of the special cell team involved in the 2008 Batla House shootout, died in a hospital on Thursday morning, two days after he was hit by an allegedly speeding motorcycle outside the Baba Haridas Nagar police station in southwest Delhi.

The police officer, Sanjeev Lochan, received a gallantry award in 2007 from then President of India for his courageous actions during a shootout with two Bangladeshi criminals. He was also awarded two “Asadharan Karya Puraskar” by the city police chief.

He was posted to the Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

On December 28 around 8pm, Lochan was crossing the road outside the police station when an allegedly speeding Pulsar motorcycle hit him. Lochan fell and seriously injured his head. The three men riding the motorcycle were also injured and were caught by the policemen who witnessed the accident. All the injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital from where Lochan was taken to a private hospital, as his condition was critical, said a police officer from the special cell, requesting anonymity.

RELATED STORIES

“Lochan succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning. His death is a big personal loss to all the special cell personnel who were part of the team that carried out many anti-terrorist operations, including the Batla House encounter, in which we lost Inspector Mohan Chandra Sharma during the gun battle with the Indian Mujahideen terrorist who carried out the serial blasts in Delhi on September 13, 2008. Lochan is survived by his wife and two sons,” said the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP