Sub-inspector part of Batla House encounter team dies in road mishap in Delhi

A 52-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector, part of the special cell team involved in the 2008 Batla House shootout, died in a hospital on Thursday morning, two days after he was hit by an allegedly speeding motorcycle outside the Baba Haridas Nagar police station in southwest Delhi.

The police officer, Sanjeev Lochan, received a gallantry award in 2007 from then President of India for his courageous actions during a shootout with two Bangladeshi criminals. He was also awarded two “Asadharan Karya Puraskar” by the city police chief.

He was posted to the Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

On December 28 around 8pm, Lochan was crossing the road outside the police station when an allegedly speeding Pulsar motorcycle hit him. Lochan fell and seriously injured his head. The three men riding the motorcycle were also injured and were caught by the policemen who witnessed the accident. All the injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital from where Lochan was taken to a private hospital, as his condition was critical, said a police officer from the special cell, requesting anonymity.

“Lochan succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning. His death is a big personal loss to all the special cell personnel who were part of the team that carried out many anti-terrorist operations, including the Batla House encounter, in which we lost Inspector Mohan Chandra Sharma during the gun battle with the Indian Mujahideen terrorist who carried out the serial blasts in Delhi on September 13, 2008. Lochan is survived by his wife and two sons,” said the officer.