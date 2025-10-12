Sukhwinder Singh, Javed Akhtar to perform at Jashn-e-Rekhta this year

The 10th edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta is set to commence from December 5 to 7, 2025, featuring celebrated performers and artists for three days of Urdu poetry, music, and cultural celebration. The milestone festival, dedicated to the beauty and legacy of the Urdu language, will be held at Baansera Park and will see participation from over 200 artists and musicians, organisers said. Entry will be ticketed, with single-day and multi-day passes available online. (HT Archive)

“Throughout the festival, attendees can experience electrifying live performances, including a special tribute event, An Ode to Sahir Ludhianvi, with poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, and Pratibha Singh Baghel, bringing the memory of the legendary poet alive,” an organising committee member shared.

The lineup will also feature a concert by Sukhwinder Singh, performances by the composer duo Salim–Sulaiman, and the India premiere of The Orchestral Qawwali Project by Rushil Ranjan and Abi Sampa, blending Sufi poetry, classical dance, and orchestral arrangements into a spiritual experience.

“Other festival highlights include thought-provoking panel discussions, poetry symposiums (mushaira), ghazal and qawwali evenings, immersive workshops, masterclasses, and special sessions for youth introducing them to the beauty of Urdu,” the organiser added.

Beyond performances, Rekhta Bazaar will feature literary treasures, art, crafts, apparel, and cultural memorabilia. The popular Aiwan-e-Zaiqa food festival will return, along with the Rekhta Books Bazar and Pavilion, showcasing language tools, learning courses, and exclusive merchandise. “Attendees can also experience the splendid light and sound show by the Yamuna,” the organiser said.

Reflecting on its journey, the organiser added, “Launched in 2015… the inaugural festival anticipated 2,500 guests yet welcomed over 15,000, forever transforming the fate of Urdu in India.” Entry will be ticketed, with single-day and multi-day passes available online.