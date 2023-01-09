Sultanpuri horror: Accused knew woman was stuck under car, says Delhi Police

The five accused arrested in the Sultanpuri hit and drag case have revealed that they knew about the woman being stuck under their grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno car but kept driving due to fear. It was mentioned in the disclosure by the accused, on the basis of which section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC was added in the case, said an officer, aware of the matter. However, disclosure by the accused before police is not admissible in the court.The five accused named Amit Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal are currently in four-day police custody. They have been booked for various offences including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and rash driving on public way.

The Delhi Police have arrested two more people named Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna, saying they were involved in shielding the five accused. Ankush had surrendered at the Sultanpuri police station while Ashutosh was arrested from Budh Vihar in northwest Delhi. As per police, it was Ashutosh who had given the car to Amit, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj on December 31. After the incident, he tried top help them get away with the crime and gave false information to the police in a bid to mislead the probe. The victim Anjali Kumari along with her friend Nidhi were returning from a New Year's Eve party early on January 1 on a scooter when they were hit by a Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Nidhi fell on the side, while Anjali's body was stuck in the underside of the car as it dragged her for at least 14 kilometres.

