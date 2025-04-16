Suresh Rituparna’s book unveiled at Hindu College

Suresh Rituparna, director of the KK Birla Foundation, unveiled his latest book Kal Jab Main Nahi Rahunga at Delhi University’s Hindu College on Tuesday. The event also marked the inauguration of the college’s newly renovated seminar hall, now renamed the Shyam Kasturi Auditorium. Dr Suresh Rituparna with Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Singh and others in the panel. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Singh, was the chief guest at the launch, with renowned Hindi poet Buddhinath Mishra in attendance.

Kal Jab Main Nahi Rahunga is a poetic compilation that spans four decades of visual memories and travel, presented through verses and photographs. The book has also been translated into Urdu, Marathi, and Punjabi.

Singh formally released the book, describing Rituparna’s work as a seamless blend of poetry and photography. “It is indeed a special talent to write poetry and take photographs so effortlessly. Suresh Rituparna has expressed both mediums exceptionally well. This book will bring great joy to readers,” Singh said.

Mishra praised the integration of images and poems, noting the influence of different cultures and languages in Rituparna’s work. “The usage of Japanese words to complement the photographs creates a remarkable amalgamation of artistic expression,” he said.

Anju Srivastava, principal of Hindu College, credited Rituparna — an alumnus and former faculty member — for his role in transforming the auditorium. “He is a celebrated Hindi scholar who has been associated with Hindu College for over six decades. His contributions to global Hindi literature are immense, having taught in Mauritius, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and Japan,” she said.

Speaking about the new auditorium, Singh said Hindu College has long served as a cornerstone of nation-building. “The Shyam Kasturi Auditorium will now be a vibrant platform for students to engage in co-curricular and cultural activities, from debates and quizzes to theatre,” he added.