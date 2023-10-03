Survey shows Delhi buses don’t stop for women

Four out of five women who regularly commute by buses in the Capital have encountered instances wherein buses failed to stop for them at designated bus stops, according to a survey by a group of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), released on Tuesday.

The report, in which 500 women were surveyed over a period of four months this year, also noted that more than half the respondents faced discriminatory and derogatory remarks from bus staff and male passengers, particularly in relation to the Delhi government’s free bus scheme that began in October 2019, under which women passengers can choose to not pay for their travel on state-run buses — those who opt for free travel are issued a pink single-journey ticket.

In the 2021-22 fiscal, women commuters availed 134 million free trips on DTC buses, and 126.9 million free trips in cluster buses.

Public Transport Forum, a group of around 15 NGOs, initiated the survey after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in May suspended a bus driver following a video that emerged online in which the driver drove past a group of women commuters waiting at a bus stop.

Titled ‘Halt for women bus users in Delhi’, the report says that while the share of women commuters has increased since the free bus scheme was introduced, women continue to face discrimination while travelling in buses.

Among the respondents, 29% faced such instances “frequently”, while another 50.2% experienced them occasionally, the report said.

Activist Avni Goyal, the co-author of the report, said, “Incidents are often reported where bus drivers do not halt the bus for women commuters, labelling them as ‘free travellers’, which has created problems for women who rely on buses for their daily commute. As the scheme completes four years in October, there is a need to analyse whether buses are safer and more accessible for women due to this scheme. There is also a need for interventions and additional services to make bus transport more efficient, safer and comfortable for women.”

The report was prepared by Greenpeace India, in association with Youth For Climate India, Indo-Global Social Service Society, Centre for Youth Culture Law and Environment, Basti Suraksha Manch, Tweet Foundation, City Sabha, Fridays For Future Delhi, Peddlers For Future, Warrior Moms, Heatwave Action Coalition India, Green Pencil Foundation and There Is No Earth B.

Goyal said the survey asked respondents about specific incidents of discrimination, and the women commuters shared instances of drivers not halting at stops with only female commuters, conductors not helping women in crowded buses, and men sitting with their legs spread wide open to avoid offering space to female commuters.

The report also recommends some solutions to tackle the problem of buses not halting for women users. According to the survey, 84.8% women support the idea of inducting more women bus drivers and conductors. This step is seen as a solution to improve the accessibility and safety of buses for women. Additionally, 91.6% of the surveyed women expressed their support for the implementation of dedicated women-only buses across Delhi.

“It is troubling to learn that every second woman bus user has faced discrimination over the free bus scheme. Building gender sensitive public bus infrastructure, instigating behavioural shifts among bus workers and educating people to bridge the information gap surrounding the free bus scheme will play a crucial role in ensuring the safety, dignity and equal access of women in public transport,” said Avinash Chanchal, Greenpeace India’s campaign manager.

The report recommends several important measures to help enhance the safety and efficiency of women bus users’ experiences. These include setting up a monitoring system to ensure buses halt for women passengers, a dedicated complaints redressal system, installation of panic buttons, improved lighting around bus stops, increasing the participation of women in the transportation sector’s workforce and the introduction of women-only mini-buses, among other recommendations.

Responding to the survey results, the Delhi government in a statement said it is strongly committed towards the well-being of women and their empowerment. “To ensure women’s participation in public transport, the Delhi government has been providing free pink tickets... Currently, DTC and DIMTS have 62 female bus drivers to overcome such discrimination and incentivise women’s participation.”

The statement added, “It’s unfortunate that after these measures a few women are facing some kinds of discrimination at different places. The Delhi government has taken strong action in such complaints, even blacklisting such drivers, and will take all corrective measures promptly to overcome such issues in the near future.”

