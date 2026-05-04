New Delhi, Three suspected members of the infamous "kaccha-baniyan" gang, allegedly involved in a recent robbery in south Delhi's Sarvodaya Enclave, were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in the Ambedkar Nagar area here on Monday, officials said.

Suspected members of 'kaccha-baniyan' gang 'involved' in south Delhi robbery held after encounter

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Accused Nirmal Pardi alias Nikhil , Ambar alias Devin and Samrat alias Samar alias Kala sustained bullet injuries in their legs in the encounter and were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Their condition is stated to be stable, police said.

According to police sources, three more associates of the arrested men Kakesh alias Kake , Krish Dev and a juvenile were also apprehended from the spot. All the accused are residents of Madhya Pradesh, a senior officer said.

According to the officials, the encounter took place when a police team laid a trap near Ambedkar Nagar following specific inputs about the movement of the suspects. As the team intercepted them, the accused allegedly opened fire, prompting retaliatory action.

"About six rounds were fired by the accused and seven empty cartridges were recovered from the spot," a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The arrests came days after the Sarvodaya Enclave robbery in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, where the gang allegedly targeted a house by climbing onto a balcony using a tree near the boundary wall adjoining the Vijay Mandal Park. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrests came days after the Sarvodaya Enclave robbery in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, where the gang allegedly targeted a house by climbing onto a balcony using a tree near the boundary wall adjoining the Vijay Mandal Park. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "They cut open the door lock using a cutter and entered the house. The residents were held hostage and locked inside a room before the accused ransacked the premises for nearly an hour," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They cut open the door lock using a cutter and entered the house. The residents were held hostage and locked inside a room before the accused ransacked the premises for nearly an hour," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The gang made off with cash, jewellery and other valuables. CCTV footage from the house showed three masked men wearing gloves and socks and carrying tools typically associated with the "kaccha-baniyan" gang. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gang made off with cash, jewellery and other valuables. CCTV footage from the house showed three masked men wearing gloves and socks and carrying tools typically associated with the "kaccha-baniyan" gang. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators said such gangs are known for committing thefts and robberies wearing minimal clothing and often resort to violence if resisted. "Had the victims tried to resist, the situation could have turned fatal," the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said such gangs are known for committing thefts and robberies wearing minimal clothing and often resort to violence if resisted. "Had the victims tried to resist, the situation could have turned fatal," the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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A case in connection with the robbery was registered at the Malviya Nagar police station and multiple teams were formed to trace the accused.

Police said further investigation is on to ascertain the gang's involvement in other similar cases across the city and trace the disposal of stolen property.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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