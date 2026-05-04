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Suspected members of 'kaccha-baniyan' gang 'involved' in south Delhi robbery held after encounter

Suspected members of 'kaccha-baniyan' gang 'involved' in south Delhi robbery held after encounter

Published on: May 04, 2026 08:38 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Three suspected members of the infamous "kaccha-baniyan" gang, allegedly involved in a recent robbery in south Delhi's Sarvodaya Enclave, were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in the Ambedkar Nagar area here on Monday, officials said.

Suspected members of 'kaccha-baniyan' gang 'involved' in south Delhi robbery held after encounter

Accused Nirmal Pardi alias Nikhil , Ambar alias Devin and Samrat alias Samar alias Kala sustained bullet injuries in their legs in the encounter and were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Their condition is stated to be stable, police said.

According to police sources, three more associates of the arrested men Kakesh alias Kake , Krish Dev and a juvenile were also apprehended from the spot. All the accused are residents of Madhya Pradesh, a senior officer said.

According to the officials, the encounter took place when a police team laid a trap near Ambedkar Nagar following specific inputs about the movement of the suspects. As the team intercepted them, the accused allegedly opened fire, prompting retaliatory action.

"About six rounds were fired by the accused and seven empty cartridges were recovered from the spot," a senior police officer said.

A case in connection with the robbery was registered at the Malviya Nagar police station and multiple teams were formed to trace the accused.

Police said further investigation is on to ascertain the gang's involvement in other similar cases across the city and trace the disposal of stolen property.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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