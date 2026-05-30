The Delhi government told the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) that it would reinstate Dr Vandana Bagga, who was suspended as the director of Delhi’s health and family department shortly after the Delhi elections were announced in January last year, her lawyer said on Friday.

‘Suspended director of Delhi health dept to be reinstated’

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CAT had earlier quashed the suspension as a violation of the model code of conduct that was in effect at the time. But, challenging a Delhi High Court stay on the CAT order on an appeal by the government, Bagga had moved the Supreme Court, which ruled in her favour. She subsequently filed an application at tribunal seeking execution of the SC order.

Bagga’s lawyer, Abhijit Mishra told HT that, during a hearing on Friday, “The government of NCT of Delhi, through deputy secretary of department of Health and Family Welfare, GNCTD, has made a statement before CAT that the file for reinstatement of Dr Vandana Bagga as director DFW is with the lieutenant governor (LG) and within a week the compliance of the order dated December, 4, 2025 of the CAT would be met.”

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{{^usCountry}} Health minister Pankaj Singh said, “Currently we are waiting for the court’s order, following which necessary action will be taken on the matter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health minister Pankaj Singh said, “Currently we are waiting for the court’s order, following which necessary action will be taken on the matter.” {{/usCountry}}

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On January 7 last year, former lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena had ordered the suspension of Bagga on the recommendation of the then health secretary, who said she had become a “stumbling block” for every scheme of the department.

Additionally, the CAT on Wednesday stayed an order passed by the LG’s office to transfer Dr Vatsala Aggarwal from the post of Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Delhi, and replace her with the medical superintendent of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

“The interim order that was passed by the CAT has been challenged by the government in the Delhi HC, which is listed for Monday. Further, the CAT in today’s hearing adjourned the matter for July 10 and stated that the interim order will be continued,” said an official from the Delhi government aware of the matter.