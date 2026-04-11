SW Delhi: 675,000 litres sump to address waterlogging issues

The Public Works Department (PWD) has started work on the construction of an underground water storage sump with a capacity of 6.75 lakh litres in southwest Delhi, aimed at addressing persistent waterlogging in areas such as Dwarka and along the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) corridor.

The project is part of ongoing efforts by the Delhi government to strengthen stormwater management infrastructure. (Photo for representation)

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According to officials, the project involves the construction of an underground tank equipped with inlet and screening chambers, along with the laying of a 1,000 mm diameter ductile iron pipeline connecting Jharoda village to the Mungeshpur drain.

The project has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of approximately ₹9.63 crore and is expected to be completed within four months from the start of work. Officials said the civil component constitutes the bulk of the expenditure, with additional provisions for electrical works as part of the overall infrastructure.

A senior PWD official said, “The proposed underground sump and pipeline system is designed to intercept and channel rainwater run-off efficiently towards the Mungeshpur drain. This will help in mitigating waterlogging in key low-lying stretches of southwest Delhi.”

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{{^usCountry}} Such high-capacity sumps have been created along some persistent waterlogging hotspots earlier including Pul Prahladpur, Minto bridge, Zakhira underpass and Pragati Maidan tunnel, among others, for storage of drained rainwater. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Such high-capacity sumps have been created along some persistent waterlogging hotspots earlier including Pul Prahladpur, Minto bridge, Zakhira underpass and Pragati Maidan tunnel, among others, for storage of drained rainwater. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The scope of work includes not only the construction of the sump but also associated infrastructure such as screening chambers to filter debris and ensure smooth flow of stormwater. The project also involves detailed survey, design validation and execution in line with approved engineering standards and specifications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scope of work includes not only the construction of the sump but also associated infrastructure such as screening chambers to filter debris and ensure smooth flow of stormwater. The project also involves detailed survey, design validation and execution in line with approved engineering standards and specifications. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials added that the system is being planned as part of a broader drainage improvement strategy in the Najafgarh zone, which has witnessed frequent flooding during monsoon seasons. The connection to the Mungeshpur drain is expected to enhance the carrying capacity of the drainage network and reduce surface water accumulation on roads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials added that the system is being planned as part of a broader drainage improvement strategy in the Najafgarh zone, which has witnessed frequent flooding during monsoon seasons. The connection to the Mungeshpur drain is expected to enhance the carrying capacity of the drainage network and reduce surface water accumulation on roads. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, provisions have been made for site clearance, traffic management and maintenance of access during the construction period as per the plan, the official added. The agency undertaking the work will also be required to conduct surveys and prepare detailed layouts before execution, ensuring that the infrastructure integrates with existing drainage systems and is in line with the Drainage Master Plan of the city.

The project is part of ongoing efforts by the Delhi government to strengthen stormwater management infrastructure in rapidly urbanising areas. With Dwarka and surrounding regions witnessing increased urban density, officials said such interventions are necessary to prevent flooding and ensure smoother traffic movement during heavy rainfall.

Once completed, the underground sump is expected to play a key role in capturing excess rainwater run-off and directing it into the drainage network, thereby reducing instances of waterlogging that have historically affected commuters and residents in southwest Delhi.

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