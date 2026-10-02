Tarun Butolia murder: HC orders security for suspect’s mother

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police to provide round-the-clock protection to the mother of a man accused in the killing of 26-year-old Tarun Butolia during a clash in Uttam Nagar this year.

The judge directed Uttam Nagar police station to ensure continuous deployment, particularly in the lane where she lives (Photo for representation)

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A bench of Justice Girish Kathpalia, in its September 30 order, described the situation as “serious” and said the woman could not be left vulnerable to further violence while the law took its course.

The judge directed Uttam Nagar police station to ensure continuous deployment of sufficient personnel in the area, particularly in the lane where she lives, until the situation returns to normal.

“Whatever be the legal proceedings pertaining to FIR No. 122/2026, the same are against son of the petitioner, and in the same law will take its course, but petitioner cannot be left vulnerable and prone to such violence,” the court stated.

The court issued the direction while hearing the woman’s petition seeking police protection. She alleged that some local residents, including members of the deceased’s family, had attacked her house over the preceding two days by throwing stones and bricks. Her counsel also provided CCTV footage before the court.

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{{^usCountry}} The Delhi Police assured the court that sufficient police personnel would be deployed immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi Police assured the court that sufficient police personnel would be deployed immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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Tarun Kumar, 26, was killed during Holi celebrations in Uttam Nagar after a clash between two families began on March 4 when an 11-year-old girl threw a water balloon from her terrace that hit a woman. The altercation escalated into a fight, injuring eight people. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.