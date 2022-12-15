Tawang clash: Kejriwal calls for ban on trade with China

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called for a ban on trade with China in the backdrop of Chinese troops attempting to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunchal Pradesh’s Yangste, a move that was thwarted by Indian soldiers.

“Why don’t we stop our trade with China? All things that we import from China can be manufactured in India. Halting the trade will be a lesson for China and also generate employment in India,” Kejriwal said on Twitter.

Indian Army had on Monday confirmed that Indian and Chinese soldiers’ clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9, leading to injuries on both sides. The clash took place in the midst of ongoing border tensions between Indian Army and China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) in the Ladakh sector.

On Tuesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament, “The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts.”

He added the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. “I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious injuries our side. Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations.”

The Aam Aadmi Party’s trade wing also held a protest against China at the Connaught Place market on Wednesday. A statement by Brijesh Goyal, AAP’s trade wing convener, urged traders to unite and weaken Chinese economy by boycotting Chinese goods.