Taxi driver dragged on car’s bonnet for over 2 km in Delhi; FIR filed: Police

A 30-year-old taxi driver was dragged hanging on the bonnet of an SUV bearing Bihar’s registration number allegedly by its driver for more than two kilometres between Ashram Chowk and Nizamuddin in south Delhi late Sunday night, police said. A police patrol vehicle chased the SUV, forcing its driver to stop and rescued the taxi driver. (ANI)

The incident was recorded on a mobile phone by a person travelling in another vehicle. The video soon went viral on social media.

A case of rash driving and an act endangering life and personal safety of others was registered at the Sunlight Colony police station.

The Delhi police are yet to provide details of the car ownership but a police official aware of the matter said the man who drove the taxi driver on the bonnet is the driver of an MP from Bihar.

“The person behind the wheels, Ramachal, who allegedly dragged the taxi driver, Chetan, on the vehicle’s bonnet, is the driver of the MP. He was alone in the SUV at the time of the incident,” the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that at around 12:12am on Monday, a call was received regarding an accident at Ashram Chowk and the errant driver was fleeing with his vehicle. A police team met the caller, Chetan, who stated that he was driving his Maruti Suzuki Ciaz taxi that was hit by a Discovery car bearing registration number of Bihar’s Jehanabad at Ashram Chowk.

“When Chetan stopped the Discovery car, its driver, Ramachal, 35, tried to flee the spot and then to stop him, Chetan sat on the bonnet of the vehicle. Thereafter, the alleged Discovery car driver drove his vehicle up to Nizamuddin police station while Chetan was hanging on the bonnet of the car. A police patrol van stopped the car near Neela Gumbad and Chetan came down from the car’s bonnet,” said DCP Deo, and added that a first information report (FIR) was registered under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) sections 279 and 336 against Ramachal.