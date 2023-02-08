Man’s body dragged under car for 10 km in Mathura

In yet another suspected case of hit-and-drag, a man was killed in a road accident and his body dragged under a car for nearly 10 kilometres on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, police said. The driver Virendra Singh, who was travelling with his family to Noida, has been taken into custody.

According to police, the man’s body was dragged under the car moving towards Noida on the Yamuna Expressway for about 10 kilometres till it stopped at the toll plaza in Mathura in the wee hours of Tuesday.

“The body was found stuck to the rear part of the car that was stopped at Mathura toll plaza by the staff there at around 3am on Tuesday. The driver was taken into custody for interrogation and the car was brought to Mant police station for legal formalities,” said Pradeep Kumar, incharge of Mant police station of Mathura district.

“The driver said that he was unaware about the body being stuck under the car. He was travelling along with his family members from Agra towards Noida. The deceased has been identified as Rij Pal Singh, 25, from village Urang within the limits of Bakewar police station in Etawah district,” said Kumar.

The deceased was working for a courier company in Delhi. He had called up his family in Etawah and assured them that he would reach there on Tuesday.

The body was identified through slippers and the mobile phone lying at the milestone 95 of the Yamuna Expressway.

“However, the circumstances under which the accident took place remains unresolved as the car which dragged the body was moving on the track leading to Noida while the deceased was supposed to head towards Agra. It is yet to be found out as to how did the deceased come on the opposite track if he was moving towards Agra, probably in a bus or any other conveyance,” said a police official.

“Police have also to ascertain the cause of death and the guilty involved. The driver of the car, Virendra Singh told the police that he heard some unusual noise, just 10 kilometres before he stopped at the toll plaza, but due to the fog and the odd hours, he chose not to stop and drove on,” he added.

The spot of accident is at 95 milestone and the body was traced at 106 milestone, raising apprehensions that the body was dragged for about 10 to 11 kilometres. It is tough to cross the track of the expressway and thus many questions remain to be answered during the ongoing probe as police waited for the family members of the victim to arrive till the filing of the report.

The driver in police custody belongs to Agra but he has now settled in Delhi and he was returning with his family after attending a marriage on Shamshabad Road of Agra on Monday night.