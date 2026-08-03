Teachers’ organisation slams registrar’s message seeking proposals for 1-year PG course

New Delhi: The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) has criticised the Delhi University (DU) registrar’s request, allegedly sent via WhatsApp to affiliated colleges, seeking proposals from institutions willing to offer the newly introduced one-year postgraduate (PG) programme.

DTF claimed the newly introduced one-year PG course will strain DU’s resources. (Photo for representation)

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In a statement issued on Saturday, DTF — a DU teachers’ body — said that DU-affiliated colleges are already facing infrastructure and faculty shortages due to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota and the four-year undergraduate programme. The request to offer the newly introduced one-year PG course will strain resources, it claimed.

“The move by the university to push the one-year PG surreptitiously onto colleges is unacceptable. It is a well-known fact that the colleges are already dealing with EWS expansion and the additional 4th year without any grants for expansion in terms of infrastructure and human resources,” stated the letter by DTF dated August 1.

The teachers’ body criticised the move to discuss key decisions on WhatsApp instead of through formal Academic and Executive Council meetings.

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{{^usCountry}} “Less than a week has passed since the AC and EC meetings were held on July 24 and July 30, 2026, respectively, and the university administration’s move reveals that it no longer considers it necessary to discuss such important moves in the statutory bodies,” added the letter signed by DTF president Rajib Ray. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Less than a week has passed since the AC and EC meetings were held on July 24 and July 30, 2026, respectively, and the university administration’s move reveals that it no longer considers it necessary to discuss such important moves in the statutory bodies,” added the letter signed by DTF president Rajib Ray. {{/usCountry}}

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On July 31, DU registrar Vikas Gupta allegedly shared a WhatsApp message with affiliated college principals, inviting proposals from colleges willing to offer one-year postgraduate courses in the 2026–27 academic session, along with course and seat details.

“As you are all aware, the first batch of four year UG students has completed their statutory requirements for degree award. For such students, the university has started a one-year PG programme. How many colleges are willing to start a one-year PG for the session 2026-27 in their college? Please send a letter with the proposed course and intake to the undersigned immediately,” Gupta had said.

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The message was sent the same day that DU, through an official notification, announced an increase in seats for one-year master’s programmes following backlash from students and sections of the teachers’ community.

DU did not immediately respond to the claims.