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Teen battling rare bone cancer recovers after ventilator support at Delhi hospital

Teen battling rare bone cancer recovers after ventilator support at Delhi hospital

Published on: May 14, 2026 03:19 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 17-year-old girl diagnosed with advanced Stage 3 Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer, has recovered after battling respiratory complications and spending nearly 10 days on ventilator support at a Delhi hospital.

Teen battling rare bone cancer recovers after ventilator support at Delhi hospital

The teenager was admitted in a critical condition with severe respiratory distress, septic shock, low blood oxygen levels and low blood pressure, requiring ICU care and ventilator support, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh said in a statement.

According to the statement, doctors said investigations revealed that a large tumour originating from her ribs had completely occupied her right lung and displaced vital chest structures, leaving her dependent on a single functioning lung.

The patient had been suffering from progressive breathlessness and swelling in the upper back for over a year and had undergone alternative therapies before being brought to the hospital as her condition deteriorated, the statement said.

Ewing's Sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that appears as a solid tumour, most often in children and teens. Doctors say it affects nearly one in a million people globally.

He said the patient's condition posed major challenges due to prolonged ventilatory support, severe infection risk and compromised lung function, but coordinated ICU management and continuous monitoring helped doctors safely begin treatment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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